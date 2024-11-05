New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $123.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Belden

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.