New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Sonoco Products worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

