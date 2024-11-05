New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 102,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $18,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $603,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,469 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.