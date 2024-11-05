New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,476 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 14,525.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 326,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324,654 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

