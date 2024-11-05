New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,344 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of ZBH opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

