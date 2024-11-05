New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,908 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after buying an additional 234,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 1,227,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

WTRG stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

