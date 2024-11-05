New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,900 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at $71,655,152.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

