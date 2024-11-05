New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,995 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

