New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,660 shares of company stock worth $550,488. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

