New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knife River were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 129.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Knife River stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.22). Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

