New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.38 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

