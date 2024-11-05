New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CNX Resources worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $37.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.