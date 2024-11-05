New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 434,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LNW opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

