New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,979 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CareTrust REIT

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

