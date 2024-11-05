New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $9,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 209,861 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,880. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.78 and a beta of -0.13. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.