New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,189 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 24.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

