New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Itron worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth $401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Itron by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,106,000 after buying an additional 346,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Itron by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after buying an additional 243,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

