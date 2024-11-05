New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cognex by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 203,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Cognex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

