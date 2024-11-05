Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,269 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,072 over the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

