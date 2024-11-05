Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JANX. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,528.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,528.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666 in the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JANX stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 3.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JANX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.