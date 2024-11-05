Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 130.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $219.46 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.