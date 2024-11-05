Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

COMP opened at $6.66 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

