Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 453.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $222.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $308,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,984,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,509,123.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,441. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

