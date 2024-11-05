Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 71.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 56,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

