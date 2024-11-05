Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 19,881 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.