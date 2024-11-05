Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $208,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.