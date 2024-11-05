Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,222 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $255.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.11 and a 200-day moving average of $334.03. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

