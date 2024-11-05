Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,614,000 after acquiring an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after buying an additional 878,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,743,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,817,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.