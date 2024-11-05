Reviewing Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) & Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and Baker Hughes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes $25.51 billion 1.48 $1.94 billion $2.23 17.12

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 8.20% 13.77% 5.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and Baker Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes 0 2 17 0 2.89

Baker Hughes has a consensus price target of $44.12, suggesting a potential upside of 15.58%.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

