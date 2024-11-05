Reviewing Rooshine (RSAU) & Its Competitors

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Rooshine alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.82% -18.26% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 106 640 1175 107 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rooshine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.25 billion $67.45 million 18.07

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.