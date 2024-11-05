Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $2,817,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 203,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.93.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $264.65 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

