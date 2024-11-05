SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of SJW Group worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SJW Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SJW Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 120,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

SJW Group stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

