Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Major Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc Acquires 36,097 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc purchased 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $472,509.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,054,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,897,358.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stadium Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 59,011 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $816,122.13.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 39.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

