SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2,271.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $418.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $338.77 and a fifty-two week high of $433.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.30.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.