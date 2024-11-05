State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,935 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.