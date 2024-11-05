State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 724,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

