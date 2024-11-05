State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.