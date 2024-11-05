State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,131,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

WEX stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average of $191.43. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

