State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 2,992,648 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $31,028,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $13,710,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

