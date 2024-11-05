State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 168 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Triumph Financial worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

