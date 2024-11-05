State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vector Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

