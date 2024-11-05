Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.22 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.