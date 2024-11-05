Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

