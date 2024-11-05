Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,289,000 after buying an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

DELL stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.