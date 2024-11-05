Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.21 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

IDXX opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.37 and its 200-day moving average is $486.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.74 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

