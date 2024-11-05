Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,565,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $177.64 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

