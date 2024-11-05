Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,560,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 943,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,029,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ANET opened at $394.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.19 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.