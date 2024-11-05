Stephens Inc. AR Sells 591 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $121.20.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

