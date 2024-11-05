Stephens Inc. AR Takes $1.38 Million Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.