Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 131,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,028,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

